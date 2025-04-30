Left Menu

Deep-Sea Mining Clash: US vs. International Regulations

A Canadian company seeks US approval for deep-sea mining, bypassing the UN International Seabed Authority. This move could trigger a legal battle as environmental groups and international bodies challenge the US position. The activity poses significant ecological risks and tests international maritime laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 30-04-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 03:11 IST
In a controversial move, a Canadian company's US subsidiary has applied for permission from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to mine the seafloor, sparking an international legal dispute. This maneuver circumvents the International Seabed Authority, a UN body tasked with regulating deep international waters.

The Metals Company aims to obtain two exploration licenses and a commercial recovery permit, making it the first to apply for such commercial seabed mining activities. The application could lead to a legal standoff as the International Seabed Authority, based in Jamaica, holds the power to issue exploitation permits.

The proposal has met with opposition from environmentalists who warn of the potential ecological impact and from international bodies that stress adherence to established maritime laws. As the issue unfolds, it raises questions about the U.S.'s role and obligations in managing global ocean resources, especially since it has not ratified the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

