Island Odyssey: The Last Refuge of Land-Living Crocs

After the dinosaurs' extinction, terrestrial crocs known as sebecids became apex predators in South America. Fossils from the Dominican Republic reveal that the Caribbean was their final stronghold. Sebecids were fast, dinosaur-like, and thrived until a few million years ago, with evidence of their presence on Caribbean islands offering insight into past land connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 04:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of the dinosaurs' extinction 66 million years ago, mammals emerged as Earth's dominant land animals. However, in South America, terrestrial crocodiles known as sebecids held their ground as apex predators. Researchers have discovered that these land-living crocs may have persisted longer than previously thought.

Recent fossil findings from the Dominican Republic suggest that these crocs, cousins of today's crocodiles and alligators, continued to thrive in the Caribbean until about 5-7 million years ago. These findings indicate that the region served as a crucial last refuge for these formidable predators.

Sebecids were uniquely adapted to life on land, boasting a more upright stance and serrated teeth that gave them a predatory edge akin to meat-eating dinosaurs. Fossil evidence from Cuba and Puerto Rico further hints at a once-widespread presence across the West Indies, with researchers positing that land bridges or island chains facilitated their migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

