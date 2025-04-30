Shocking Explosion: Smart TV Bursts into Flames Injuring Boy in Kerala

In a startling incident on Wednesday, a smart TV explosion left a 14-year-old boy with burn injuries in the north Kerala district of Wayanad. The boy, Sajin, was watching television in his home in Kalpetta when the device suddenly exploded, inflaming the house and causing extensive damage.

Eyewitnesses, including Sajin's younger brother Immanuel, reported that the blaze originated from the switchboard before rapidly encompassing the TV and surrounding areas. Sajin suffered burns to his hands while attempting to turn off the device moments before the explosion occurred.

Fire and rescue services quickly responded to douse the flames, with officials pointing to a suspected short circuit as the cause of the devastating explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)