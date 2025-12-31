Left Menu

Fatal Flames: Elderly Couple Perishes in Delhi House Fire

An elderly couple in East Delhi's Shahdara died in a house fire potentially caused by an LPG cylinder burst. The fire was contained by Delhi Fire Services before it spread to neighboring homes. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

  • India

Tragedy struck in East Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday afternoon, as a house fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple. Emergency response teams responded to a call in the Shivpuri area at 1.36 PM, quickly dispatching fire tenders to the scene.

Upon arriving, rescuers found Prem Sagar Malhotra, 75, and his wife, Asha Malhotra, 65, unconscious inside their home. Despite efforts to transport them to GTB Hospital, the couple was declared deceased upon arrival, with initial indications pointing to suffocation from smoke inhalation as the primary cause of death.

Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze might have been triggered by an LPG cylinder burst. However, officers are awaiting a post-mortem examination to confirm the causes. Firefighters managed to contain the fire, avoiding further damage in the densely populated area. Investigators, including a forensic team, continue to gather evidence and interview local residents as part of an ongoing inquiry.

