IKEA's Indian Expansion: Compact Stores Revolutionizing Accessibility

IKEA is adapting its India growth strategy to include compact stores in smaller cities. This shift aims to enhance accessibility by offering small-format stores in shopping malls. Stores will include digital catalogs for customer convenience. Expansion plans focus on urban regions and tier II cities collaboratively with real estate developers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish retail giant IKEA is making a strategic shift in its approach to the Indian market by pioneering compact stores in smaller cities.

Pooja Grover, IKEA India's Country Expansion Manager, disclosed that these outlets, potentially as small as 10,000 square feet, aim to situate within neighborhood malls, expanding accessibility to consumers.

These stores, containing digital catalogs and diverse delivery options, represent IKEA's adaptable strategy. Although current priorities are India's major cities, Grover revealed interests in tier II locations, while emphasizing ongoing partnerships with real estate developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

