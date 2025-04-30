IKEA's Indian Expansion: Compact Stores Revolutionizing Accessibility

Swedish retail giant IKEA is making a strategic shift in its approach to the Indian market by pioneering compact stores in smaller cities.

Pooja Grover, IKEA India's Country Expansion Manager, disclosed that these outlets, potentially as small as 10,000 square feet, aim to situate within neighborhood malls, expanding accessibility to consumers.

These stores, containing digital catalogs and diverse delivery options, represent IKEA's adaptable strategy. Although current priorities are India's major cities, Grover revealed interests in tier II locations, while emphasizing ongoing partnerships with real estate developers.

