Greenpeace Sends a Sandy Message to Trump at Turnberry

While golfers were teeing off at Trump Turnberry in Scotland, Greenpeace delivered a bold environmental statement with an elaborate beach portrait of Donald Trump. Few on the ground noticed the protest, but from the air, the impact was significant. The environmental group's message, 'Time to resist - fight the billionaire takeover,' was clear, mirroring mounting discontent over U.S. climate policies.

The demonstration marked the first 100 days of Trump's second term, a period overshadowed by the U.S. exit from the Paris Climate Agreement and renewed backing for fossil fuels. Greenpeace's bold move wasn't the first at the luxury resort, with previous demonstrations highlighting the site as a focal point for environmental and political resistance.

In a stark reminder of the volatile intersection of politics and environmental activism, pro-Palestinian graffiti had earlier been found on the course, and the recent Greenpeace collaboration with an arts organization further underscored increasing tensions. Commenting on the protest, Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, criticized the administration's efforts to dismantle vital environmental protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)