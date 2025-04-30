Left Menu

Greenpeace Sends a Sandy Message to Trump at Turnberry

Greenpeace activists targeted Trump Turnberry in Scotland with a beach portrait of Donald Trump and the message 'Time to resist - fight the billionaire takeover' to protest the U.S. President's environmental policies. The protest coincided with the first 100 days of Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:58 IST
Greenpeace Sends a Sandy Message to Trump at Turnberry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

While golfers were teeing off at Trump Turnberry in Scotland, Greenpeace delivered a bold environmental statement with an elaborate beach portrait of Donald Trump. Few on the ground noticed the protest, but from the air, the impact was significant. The environmental group's message, 'Time to resist - fight the billionaire takeover,' was clear, mirroring mounting discontent over U.S. climate policies.

The demonstration marked the first 100 days of Trump's second term, a period overshadowed by the U.S. exit from the Paris Climate Agreement and renewed backing for fossil fuels. Greenpeace's bold move wasn't the first at the luxury resort, with previous demonstrations highlighting the site as a focal point for environmental and political resistance.

In a stark reminder of the volatile intersection of politics and environmental activism, pro-Palestinian graffiti had earlier been found on the course, and the recent Greenpeace collaboration with an arts organization further underscored increasing tensions. Commenting on the protest, Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, criticized the administration's efforts to dismantle vital environmental protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025