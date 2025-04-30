Lifelines of Progress: Strategically Crucial Highways in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a thorough review of pivotal national highway projects, emphasizing the elimination of unwarranted delays and procedural shortcomings. The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic significance of the highways, including NH-44, NH-144A, and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, and pushed for timely completion with zero disruptions.

The review included discussions on 12 major tunnel projects, notably the Zoji La and Z-Morh Tunnels. Abdullah called for resolving land acquisition, forest clearances, and utility shifting issues, directing departments to boost inter-departmental cooperation for overcoming these hurdles efficiently.

Emphasizing fair rehabilitation for those affected by land acquisitions, Abdullah also addressed security-related constraints, urging seamless coordination with security agencies. The Chief Minister stressed the highways' role in future economic development, making timely, quality execution a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)