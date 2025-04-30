Lifelines of Progress: Strategically Crucial Highways in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the progress of important national highway projects. He emphasized addressing delays and procedural gaps, focusing on strategic routes. Key discussions revolved around tackling bottlenecks, land acquisition, and coordination between agencies to ensure timely completions and support economic growth.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a thorough review of pivotal national highway projects, emphasizing the elimination of unwarranted delays and procedural shortcomings. The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic significance of the highways, including NH-44, NH-144A, and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, and pushed for timely completion with zero disruptions.
The review included discussions on 12 major tunnel projects, notably the Zoji La and Z-Morh Tunnels. Abdullah called for resolving land acquisition, forest clearances, and utility shifting issues, directing departments to boost inter-departmental cooperation for overcoming these hurdles efficiently.
Emphasizing fair rehabilitation for those affected by land acquisitions, Abdullah also addressed security-related constraints, urging seamless coordination with security agencies. The Chief Minister stressed the highways' role in future economic development, making timely, quality execution a priority.
