Revitalizing Rajouri: Sirsa Launches Key Civic Projects

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated several redevelopment projects in Rajouri Garden, focusing on sanitation, drainage, and public infrastructure. Initiatives include the renovation of a public toilet, renewal of a drain, and redevelopment of a park. These efforts aim to address neglected civic issues in the constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, took a significant step on Wednesday to enhance the quality of life in his Rajouri Garden constituency by announcing several civic redevelopment projects worth around Rs 2 crore.

The initiatives focus on upgrading public sanitation and drainage, specifically targeting areas like Raghubir Nagar and Sham Nagar, with efforts to rejuvenate public spaces, including parks.

Sirsa emphasized that these projects reflect a commitment to tackling enduring civic issues that previous administrations overlooked, promising a transformation at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

