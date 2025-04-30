Delhi's New Sewage Network Plan: A Step Towards Improved Sanitation by 2028
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to connect all unauthorised colonies to the sewer network by 2028. The initiative aims to improve sanitation, water distribution, and infrastructure through a phased approach. The project aligns with the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission for equal water access.
In a bid to enhance the sanitation infrastructure of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced an ambitious plan to connect all unauthorised colonies to the city's sewer network by 2028. The announcement came after a strategic meeting at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters.
Gupta asserted that the project extends beyond mere infrastructure development, emphasizing its significance for sanitation, health, and environmental protection. The project plans to roll out in phases, focusing on equal water distribution, the replacement of outdated pipelines, and the establishment of decentralized sewage treatment plants (DSTPs).
Highlighting the current progress, the chief minister stated that sewer lines have been established in 1,226 unauthorised colonies, with ongoing work in an additional 154. The initiative underscores a commitment to equitable water access, a priority aligned with the national 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission.
