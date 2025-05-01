Leopard Escapade: Pune on High Alert

Pune's forest officials have ramped up efforts to capture a leopard loose near the international airport. The animal's elusive presence was confirmed after it appeared on camera traps. Officials have increased the number of cages and surveillance equipment to catch the creature.

Despite the heightened activity, authorities assured that airport operations remained unaffected. Meanwhile, in a separate event, fear spread in Daund, a nearby Pune district, after a leopard reportedly snatched an 11-month-old boy named Anvit Bhise as his family slept on a farm.

An intense search was conducted by the forest department and Wildlife SOS volunteers but yielded no evidence of the predator. Authorities plan to continue their search and have requested the police to file a missing complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)