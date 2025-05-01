Left Menu

Leopard Escapade: Pune on High Alert

Forest officials in Pune intensified their search for a leopard spotted near the airport. Despite capturing its presence on camera traps, the search continues. Meanwhile, panic arose in Daund where a leopard allegedly took a child. An extensive search by authorities found no evidence, but efforts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune's forest officials have ramped up efforts to capture a leopard loose near the international airport. The animal's elusive presence was confirmed after it appeared on camera traps. Officials have increased the number of cages and surveillance equipment to catch the creature.

Despite the heightened activity, authorities assured that airport operations remained unaffected. Meanwhile, in a separate event, fear spread in Daund, a nearby Pune district, after a leopard reportedly snatched an 11-month-old boy named Anvit Bhise as his family slept on a farm.

An intense search was conducted by the forest department and Wildlife SOS volunteers but yielded no evidence of the predator. Authorities plan to continue their search and have requested the police to file a missing complaint.

