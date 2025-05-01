Left Menu

Wild Weather Whips New Zealand: Wellington Battens Down the Hatches

Severe weather has led to the closure of schools and cancellation of flights in New Zealand, with Wellington experiencing its strongest winds in over a decade. A state of emergency was declared in parts of the South Island as heavy rainfall caused significant flooding, prompting evacuations and road closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe weather conditions have forced the closure of schools and cancellation of flights in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, as it faces its strongest winds in over a decade. Wind speeds averaging 87 km/h have been recorded, with gusts in coastal areas reaching up to 160 km/h, according to government forecasters.

A red wind warning has been issued for Wellington, and a state of emergency declared in parts of the South Island. Dan Neely from the Wellington region's emergency management department describes the storm as 'bigger than your average bad Wellington day,' urging residents to stay indoors and secure outdoor items.

With flights cancelled and ferry services suspended, Christchurch on the South Island has also declared a state of emergency due to flooding, landslides, and falling trees. Authorities have issued warnings in low-lying areas amid escalating flooding risks, urging evacuations in at-risk districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

