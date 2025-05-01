Wild Weather Whips New Zealand: Wellington Battens Down the Hatches
Severe weather conditions have forced the closure of schools and cancellation of flights in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, as it faces its strongest winds in over a decade. Wind speeds averaging 87 km/h have been recorded, with gusts in coastal areas reaching up to 160 km/h, according to government forecasters.
A red wind warning has been issued for Wellington, and a state of emergency declared in parts of the South Island. Dan Neely from the Wellington region's emergency management department describes the storm as 'bigger than your average bad Wellington day,' urging residents to stay indoors and secure outdoor items.
With flights cancelled and ferry services suspended, Christchurch on the South Island has also declared a state of emergency due to flooding, landslides, and falling trees. Authorities have issued warnings in low-lying areas amid escalating flooding risks, urging evacuations in at-risk districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
