New Zealand's Battle Against Nature's Fury

Severe weather warnings have largely been lifted in New Zealand, according to Metservice on Friday, but Wellington experienced its strongest winds in over a decade on Thursday. This extreme weather event led to the closure of schools and offices and caused significant flight disruptions.

In the Canterbury region, heavy rainfall resulted in floods and landslides, prompting evacuations. Despite the lifting of some warnings, both Christchurch City and Selwyn District continue to battle surface flooding and road closures. The Selwyn District Council reassured residents via Facebook that the worst was behind them.

Wellington International Airport has reopened, although not all flights have managed to land safely, as reported by local news outlet Stuff. Images circulating on news sites depict rocks and debris scattered along roads on Wellington's south coast, with waves continuing to breach sea walls. The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.

