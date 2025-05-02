Left Menu

Chaos in Delhi: House Collapse Amidst Torrential Rains and High Winds Claims Four Lives

Four people died after a house collapsed in Delhi due to heavy rain and strong winds. The weather caused significant disruption, leading to traffic delays and diversion of flights. A red alert was issued, urging extreme caution amidst predictions of more severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi on Friday morning when a house collapse claimed four lives following heavy rains and strong winds. The adverse weather conditions severely disrupted the city, affecting both air travel and road traffic.

Three children and a woman lost their lives in the house collapse situated in Kharkari Nahar village, Najafgarh. Rescue teams moved swiftly to retrieve them from the debris, but they were pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, a spokesperson from Delhi Fire Services confirmed.

The severe weather caused a ripple effect across Delhi, forcing the diversion of three flights and delaying over 100. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning residents about potential tree uprooting, power line damage, and other hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

