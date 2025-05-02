China Sets Global Precedent with First AI Meteorological Services Regulation

On April 23, 2025, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) and the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) jointly issued a pioneering departmental regulation titled Measures for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meteorological Application Services. This landmark policy, which will officially take effect on June 1, 2025, represents a significant step forward in the integration and governance of artificial intelligence within the meteorological domain.

As the first legal framework in China focused specifically on AI applications in a segmented sector—and notably, the first of its kind among all members of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)—the document underscores China’s ambition to lead globally in the responsible advancement of AI technologies in weather science and services.

Balancing Innovation and Security in AI Development

The new measures aim to address the potential risks associated with AI-driven meteorological services through a science-based and legally grounded approach. By striking a balance between innovation and security, the regulation ensures that progress in the field does not compromise public safety, data integrity, or international collaboration.

The policy stresses the necessity of combining innovation promotion with legal oversight, emphasizing a “development and security” dual principle. It adopts an inclusive, prudent regulatory attitude that supports experimentation while encouraging accountability and transparency. Additionally, it introduces a classified and tiered supervision model, enabling differentiated governance depending on the scale, nature, and risk profile of AI meteorological services.

Expanding AI Application Across Meteorological Functions

The regulation lays out detailed policy support mechanisms to encourage AI adoption and development. These include measures to promote data openness, the research and development (R&D) of algorithm models, and the expansion of AI into diverse application scenarios. Priority areas identified for AI integration include:

Meteorological Monitoring and Early Warning Systems

Weather Forecasting and Real-Time Updates

Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) Systems

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Efforts

This wide scope reflects a holistic vision where AI is not just an enhancement tool, but a core component of next-generation meteorological infrastructure.

International Cooperation and Standards Leadership

Importantly, the regulation also lays the foundation for global engagement. It empowers the national meteorological service under the State Council to engage in equal, mutually beneficial international exchanges and cooperation. The aim is for China to share its experience in formulating AI-related rules and standards with global counterparts, thereby contributing to the creation of international norms for AI in meteorology.

This international dimension reflects China’s intent to shape the global discourse on AI regulation and to export its governance model to other nations navigating the complex challenges of AI deployment.

Clear Responsibilities for Service Providers

To ensure effective implementation, the document precisely defines the rights and obligations of AI meteorological service providers. It mandates the establishment of multiple safeguard mechanisms, including:

Algorithm Registration and Safety Reviews

Cybersecurity and Data Security Compliance

AI-Generated Content Labeling

Information Dissemination Oversight

Complaint and Whistleblower Systems

These systems are designed to ensure that AI tools used in weather prediction and public communication remain reliable, secure, and transparent to end-users and regulators alike.

The “AI + Meteorology” Initiative: A Multi-Sectoral Effort

Aligned with this regulatory framework, the CMA will spearhead the “AI +” initiative to accelerate the deployment of AI in meteorological services. This includes building collaborative ecosystems involving enterprises, universities, research institutes, and public organizations.

By mobilizing diverse societal and technological resources, China aims to energize the development of cutting-edge meteorological science, elevate public service delivery, and support high-quality national development. This initiative is also expected to foster the emergence of new industries and economic models linked to climate resilience, sustainability, and intelligent forecasting.

The issuance of the Measures for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meteorological Application Services not only represents a regulatory milestone for China but also serves as a benchmark for other nations. As climate variability and extreme weather events increase, the fusion of AI and meteorology may prove pivotal for risk mitigation and adaptive planning. With this regulation, China positions itself as a leader in both technological innovation and responsible AI governance within a critical public service domain.