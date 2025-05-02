Left Menu

Soviet Spacecraft's Uncontrolled Earth Reentry: What to Expect

A Soviet-era spacecraft, Kosmos 482, initially intended for Venus, is set to reenter Earth's atmosphere unpredictably. Experts anticipate minimal risk to human safety, likening it to a meteorite fall. The spacecraft, after 53 years, may survive reentry due to its design for Venus's harsh atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:20 IST
Soviet Spacecraft's Uncontrolled Earth Reentry: What to Expect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Soviet-era spacecraft, slated to land on Venus in the 1970s, is anticipated to make an uncontrolled descent back to Earth in early May. Space debris experts have yet to determine the reentry path or debris survival rate of the half-ton metal mass.

Marco Langbroek, a Dutch scientist, predicts reentry around May 10, estimating speeds nearing 242 kph. While not entirely risk-free, Langbroek compares potential impact risk to that of a random meteorite fall, noting greater lifetime lightning strike odds.

The Kosmos 482, launched by the Soviet Union in 1972, failed to reach Venus due to a rocket glitch, resulting in prolonged Earth-orbit. Despite doubts about the parachute and heat shield integrity after five decades, there's potential for the spacecraft to reenter intact, positing an ocean landing scenario given Earth's water predominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025