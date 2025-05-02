Left Menu

Tragic Shores: Migrants' Journey Ends in Misrata

Six bodies of migrants have been found on the shores near Misrata, Libya, as the area remains a key transit route for those fleeing to Europe. The continued patrols could uncover more, following recent discoveries of mass graves. Libya's oil economy also attracts migrants seeking work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Misrata | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:53 IST
  • Libya

At least six bodies of migrants were discovered on the shores near Misrata, Libya, as the perilous journey across the Mediterranean claims more lives. The migrant crisis persists as Libya remains a pivotal transit point for those escaping conflict and poverty in hopes of reaching Europe.

Makhlouf Karim, head of Misrata's Red Crescent rescue department, reported that four bodies were recovered on Thursday morning, followed by an additional two bodies found later that evening. Coastline patrols continue in anticipation of finding more washed ashore.

Despite its oil-based economy attracting those seeking employment, Libya faces challenges with migrant influxes. Authorities recently uncovered mass graves in the southeast, underscoring the dire conditions migrants endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

