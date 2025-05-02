Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Salt Lake’s Sector V Hologram Unit

A fire erupted at a hologram-making unit next to the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Salt Lake’s Sector V. Ten fire tenders managed to contain the blaze, fueled by chemicals. The incident follows a recent deadly hotel fire, spotlighting the region's fire safety issues.

Updated: 02-05-2025 17:15 IST
Blaze Erupts in Salt Lake’s Sector V Hologram Unit
  • India

A significant fire broke out at a hologram-manufacturing facility near the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Salt Lake’s Sector V on Friday afternoon.

According to a fire official, the blaze ignited on the second floor around 2:30 pm. Ten fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the fire, which was exacerbated by the presence of chemicals. The reason for the fire remains under investigation.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose ensured the media that there were no reports of individuals trapped inside the affected building. Dr. Tushar Kanti Mondal, Assistant Director at the Ayurveda Institute, confirmed that 20 patients had been evacuated to a safe area within the campus.

The fire was visible from kilometers away, causing panic in the nearby tech and commercial district. Firefighters faced obstacles due to the suspected highly flammable materials present. This incident comes shortly after a fatal hotel fire in the city, which resulted in 14 casualties, thus raising alarms over fire safety measures in business areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

