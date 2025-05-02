Tragic Delhi Storm: Family Crushed as Tree Topples Home

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman and her three children died when their home in Najafgarh, Delhi, collapsed after a tree was uprooted during a powerful storm on Friday morning, officials reported.

Elsewhere in Chhawla, three people were injured when a wall fell, though they suffered only minor injuries, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

Police and fire department personnel responded quickly to the scene, but despite their efforts, the four family members succumbed to their injuries. A broader impact from the storm saw trees felled, flight disturbances, and major traffic disruptions due to waterlogging in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)