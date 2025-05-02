Left Menu

Catastrophic Earthquake Shakes Drake Passage, Evacuation Alert Issued

A significant 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica on Friday. With a depth of only 10 km, the tremor prompted Chile's authorities to initiate an evacuation in the Magallanes region due to looming tsunami threats.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck the Drake Passage, located between Cape Horn and Antarctica, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event has raised concerns in Chile, leading the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service to issue an evacuation order for the coastal areas of the Magallanes region, located in the southern extremity of the country, fearing the possibility of a tsunami.

This precautionary measure underscores the potential risks posed by such strong seismic activity in the region, highlighting the need for preparedness and swift response from local authorities to ensure the safety of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

