Catastrophic Earthquake Shakes Drake Passage, Evacuation Alert Issued

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck the Drake Passage, located between Cape Horn and Antarctica, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event has raised concerns in Chile, leading the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service to issue an evacuation order for the coastal areas of the Magallanes region, located in the southern extremity of the country, fearing the possibility of a tsunami.

This precautionary measure underscores the potential risks posed by such strong seismic activity in the region, highlighting the need for preparedness and swift response from local authorities to ensure the safety of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)