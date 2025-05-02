Devastating Downpours: Chaos in North India with Loss of Lives and Infrastructure

Torrential rains wreaked havoc across north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, early Friday, leaving at least seven dead, toppling over 100 trees, and causing significant disruptions at the airports with more than 200 flight delays.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway faced blockades due to landslides triggered by the heavy rains. In a tragic incident in southwest Delhi, a 28-year-old woman and her three children perished when a tree collapsed onto their home. Police pulled the victims from the rubble, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh witnessed unfortunate lightning strikes, resulting in three deaths and several injuries.

Delhi saw extensive road flooding, with significant traffic jams reported across major routes. Civic authorities reported that 100-200 trees were uprooted, further complicating traffic and increasing emergency calls to Delhi Fire Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)