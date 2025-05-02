Left Menu

Devastating Downpours: Chaos in North India with Loss of Lives and Infrastructure

North India, including Delhi-NCR, was hit by severe rainstorms resulting in seven deaths, uprooted trees, and flight disruptions. Landslides blocked key highways, and unforeseen lightning claimed additional lives. With road blockages and waterlogged areas, authorities urge caution amid intense weather patterns influenced by oceanic moisture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains wreaked havoc across north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, early Friday, leaving at least seven dead, toppling over 100 trees, and causing significant disruptions at the airports with more than 200 flight delays.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway faced blockades due to landslides triggered by the heavy rains. In a tragic incident in southwest Delhi, a 28-year-old woman and her three children perished when a tree collapsed onto their home. Police pulled the victims from the rubble, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh witnessed unfortunate lightning strikes, resulting in three deaths and several injuries.

Delhi saw extensive road flooding, with significant traffic jams reported across major routes. Civic authorities reported that 100-200 trees were uprooted, further complicating traffic and increasing emergency calls to Delhi Fire Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

