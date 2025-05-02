Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Evacuations in Chile After Powerful Earthquake Hits Drake Passage

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Drake Passage, prompting Chile to evacuate the Magallanes region due to tsunami threats. President Gabriel Boric ordered coastal evacuations, while agencies warned of significant waves in Chile and Antarctic bases, as videos showed orderly evacuations amid sirens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked the Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica, according to the United States Geological Survey on Friday. The tremor reached a depth of 10 km, triggering emergency responses across the region.

In response to the potential tsunami risk, Chile's SENAPRED disaster agency advised the evacuation of the Magallanes region's coastal areas. President Gabriel Boric announced on X that all state resources are mobilized to mitigate any potential harm. Social media footage captured locals evacuating calmly amid sirens.

Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) projected that the tidal waves could impact bases in Antarctica and southern Chilean cities within hours. Meanwhile, NOAA anticipated wave heights ranging from 0.3 to 1 meter in Antarctica and up to 3 meters in Chile. As a precaution, the Chilean Antarctic institute confirmed evacuation of its bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

