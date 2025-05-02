Left Menu

Tremors in the South: Earthquake Hits Chile and Argentina

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina. No damage or casualties reported. Chile issued a tsunami alert and evacuation orders. Chilean President Gabriel Boric emphasized preparedness. In Ushuaia, Argentina, water activities were halted as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Chile

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or casualties associated with the seismic event.

In response, Chilean authorities have issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal region around the Strait of Magellan, located in the far south of the nation. A 'tsunami alert' was also announced, prompting evacuation orders for the Magallanes region's coastal sectors, as stated by the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response.

President Gabriel Boric of Chile reassured citizens that all necessary resources are on standby to address potential emergencies. In Argentina's Ushuaia, noted as the world's southernmost city, officials suspended water activities in the Beagle Channel as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

