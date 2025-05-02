Seismic Alert: Chile's Southern Coast Braces for Tsunami

A colossal 7.4 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Chilean coast in the Drake Passage, prompting widespread evacuation alerts from authorities. Despite its intensity, the quake, which struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, has not yet resulted in damage to critical infrastructure or injuries to residents.

In response to potential tsunami threats, Chile's SENAPRED disaster agency initiated evacuations along the southern coastline, a directive echoed by President Gabriel Boric, who assured the public that state resources would be fully mobilized to handle any consequences from the quake. Thousands have already moved to designated safe zones as precautionary sirens resounded throughout the region.

According to Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service, waves from the earthquake were projected to impact Antarctica first, before reaching cities in Chile's remote southern regions. As of now, roughly 2,000 individuals have been evacuated, with authorities maintaining an alert status signaling minor tsunamis. Scientists estimated waves could vary from 0.3 to 3 meters in height.

(With inputs from agencies.)