Understaffed Firefighters: The EU's Burning Challenge

Europe's firefighting services are facing significant staffing challenges amid increasing wildfire risks, linked to climate change. Unions representing firefighters across the continent are calling for urgent investment and better support for volunteers, who are currently the backbone of many services.

A new analysis by the European Federation of Public Service Unions highlights a troubling decline in professional firefighter numbers in countries like Sweden, Romania, and Hungary between 2021 and 2023, with declines attributed to public service cuts and dwindling interest in the profession.

Additionally, the European Union's fiscal policies are expected to impose more cuts, further straining fire services. To combat these issues, stakeholders are advocating for revised EU policies, improved prevention and resilience strategies, and better nature management to effectively tackle and manage fire incidents across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)