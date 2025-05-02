Delhi Experiences Record May Rainfall in Over a Century

Delhi's usually sweltering May weather took a historic turn with an unprecedented downpour, registering as the second-highest 24-hour rainfall for the month in over 100 years.

The India Meteorological Department reported that Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, measured 77 mm of rain between 2:30 am and 8:30 am, marking a remarkable weather event dating back to the early 20th century.

Weather predictions indicate continued overcast skies and possible thunderstorms, providing a temporary respite from the typical May heat, with temperatures expected to remain below average in the coming week.

