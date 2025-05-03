Left Menu

Efficient Crisis Management: NDMC's Rapid Response Amid Sudden Downpour

Amid sudden heavy rains, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal reported no major waterlogging or traffic issues due to efficient management. The council swiftly resolved 61 complaints using its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), emphasizing its role as a digital nerve center for real-time coordination and response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:25 IST
Efficient Crisis Management: NDMC's Rapid Response Amid Sudden Downpour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exemplary demonstration of urban crisis management, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) swiftly tackled the challenges posed by sudden heavy rains on Friday. According to Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council successfully avoided major instances of waterlogging and traffic interruptions.

During a press briefing, Chahal highlighted that the NDMC received a total of 61 complaints, including 25 related to fallen trees or branches—all of which were addressed promptly. Of the 12 waterlogging issues reported, water was cleared in 11 instances by the time of the briefing. Additionally, the council resolved 24 power-related complaints efficiently.

Chahal stressed the vital role of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which monitored the situation with 500 live cameras, tracked the deployment of resources, and ensured seamless operations. He underscored the ICCC's capacity to switch pumps on remotely and control streetlights, marking it as the NDMC's digital nerve center in tackling emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025