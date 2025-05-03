Efficient Crisis Management: NDMC's Rapid Response Amid Sudden Downpour

In an exemplary demonstration of urban crisis management, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) swiftly tackled the challenges posed by sudden heavy rains on Friday. According to Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council successfully avoided major instances of waterlogging and traffic interruptions.

During a press briefing, Chahal highlighted that the NDMC received a total of 61 complaints, including 25 related to fallen trees or branches—all of which were addressed promptly. Of the 12 waterlogging issues reported, water was cleared in 11 instances by the time of the briefing. Additionally, the council resolved 24 power-related complaints efficiently.

Chahal stressed the vital role of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which monitored the situation with 500 live cameras, tracked the deployment of resources, and ensured seamless operations. He underscored the ICCC's capacity to switch pumps on remotely and control streetlights, marking it as the NDMC's digital nerve center in tackling emergencies.

