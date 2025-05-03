Tim Friede: The Human Antivenom Experiment

Tim Friede, known for intentionally sustaining hundreds of snake bites, is at the center of scientific research aimed at developing a revolutionary antivenom treatment. His fascination with venomous creatures led him to inject himself with small doses of snake venom, gradually building resistance through years of exposure.

Friede's unusual approach, though unadvised by medical professionals, mimics the body's natural immune response to venom, which develops antibodies to neutralize toxins. His efforts have caught the attention of researchers like Peter Kwong from Columbia University, who are hopeful that Friede's antibodies could pave the way for a universal antivenom.

Although current research is still preliminary and faces challenges against certain snake species, Friede's 18-year journey embodies a step toward potentially life-saving treatments. Despite past mishaps and danger, his message remains clear: others should not replicate his risky methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)