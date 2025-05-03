Science Frontiers: Fusion Projects, Space Budget Cuts, and Ancestral Connections

A multinational nuclear fusion project has taken a significant step forward by assembling the world's most powerful magnet. This initiative aims to advance clean energy generation by containing super-hot plasma at high temperatures.

In contrast, President Donald Trump's 2026 budget plans for NASA include significant cuts to the Space Launch System and lunar initiatives, showing a preference for Mars exploration supported by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Research on DNA from the ancient Pueblo Bonito site and modern Picuris Pueblo members reveals a genetic link, strengthening cultural and ancestral ties within the region.

