Scientists Step Up to Fill Climate Change Research Void Left by Administration's Dismissal

In response to the Trump administration dismissing scientists responsible for compiling the National Climate Assessment, two leading scientific groups have pledged to fill the gap. The American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union announced a plan to produce thorough, peer-reviewed research assessing the impacts of climate change on the United States.

This sudden shift follows the administration's decision to inform around 400 scientists working on the federal report that their services would no longer be required, effectively reevaluating a pivotal document set for release in 2027. Concerns were raised about possible budget cuts aimed at the offices involved in coordinating the assessment.

Highlighting the importance of continued scientific inquiry, AGU President Brandon Jones emphasized the need to maintain a scientific discourse on climate change. Past president of the Meteorological Society, Anjuli Bamzi, and other climate scientists argue that the independent research will aid in understanding and adapting to climate-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)