Tiger Attack Triggers Protests in Madhya Pradesh Village

In Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, a 50-year-old man, Prakash Pane, was killed by a tiger while farming. The incident spurred villagers to protest against forest officials for neglecting their complaints about the tiger's presence. Efforts to capture the tiger are underway.

Updated: 03-05-2025 15:10 IST
Tiger Attack Triggers Protests in Madhya Pradesh Village
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district as a 50-year-old farmer, Prakash Pane, was killed by a tiger. The attack occurred on Saturday morning while Pane was tending to his farm near Tirodi police station area. Witnesses reported the tiger attacking Pane around 5 a.m.

Sub-divisional officer of forests BL Sirsam said the tiger had been seen roaming near Kundwa village, a remote location approximately 80 km from the district headquarters. Following the attack, villagers flocked to the site, using stones to drive the tiger away, which then disappeared into the forest corridor between Kanha and Pench Tiger Reserves.

The incident sparked a protest by villagers, who accused forest officials of dismissing their concerns about the tiger's presence over the past two months. The situation was calmed by police intervention. Meanwhile, the deceased was sent for a post-mortem at Katangi Hospital, and efforts by the Pench Tiger Reserve team to trap the tiger are ongoing, involving the use of baited cages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

