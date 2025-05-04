Left Menu

Tragedy in Simi Valley: Plane Crash Sparks Fire and Damage

A small plane crash in Simi Valley led to the death of one person aboard and damaged two homes. Firefighters responded quickly, containing the blaze. No injuries were reported among residents, but structural damage to the homes was evident. The cause of the crash remains unknown as investigations begin.

Tragedy in Simi Valley: Plane Crash Sparks Fire and Damage
A neighborhood in Simi Valley turned into a scene of tragedy on Saturday afternoon as a small plane crashed, tragically taking the life of one individual onboard and causing significant damage to two homes.

Firefighters, alongside police officers, were swift in their response, controlling the blaze and ensuring the safety of the area's residents. As smoke poured from a damaged home's roof, those inside managed to escape unharmed, with the Ventura County Fire Department confirming no injuries among them.

The crash left the homes in the Wood Ranch section bearing structural damage. Meanwhile, about 40 firefighters remained on site, managing overhaul and salvage operations as the flames subsided. The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate the causes of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

