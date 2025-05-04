Tragedy in Simi Valley: Plane Crash Sparks Fire and Damage

A neighborhood in Simi Valley turned into a scene of tragedy on Saturday afternoon as a small plane crashed, tragically taking the life of one individual onboard and causing significant damage to two homes.

Firefighters, alongside police officers, were swift in their response, controlling the blaze and ensuring the safety of the area's residents. As smoke poured from a damaged home's roof, those inside managed to escape unharmed, with the Ventura County Fire Department confirming no injuries among them.

The crash left the homes in the Wood Ranch section bearing structural damage. Meanwhile, about 40 firefighters remained on site, managing overhaul and salvage operations as the flames subsided. The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate the causes of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)