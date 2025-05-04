Left Menu

Super Antibodies: Revolutionizing Snake Antivenom Production

Scientists have developed a new snake antivenom by using the blood of Tim Friede, who immunized himself with snake venoms over 18 years. This approach could modernize antivenom production, which currently relies on century-old methods involving horses. While promising, the new treatment faces logistical challenges in global distribution and effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking development, scientists have harnessed the power of 'super antibodies' from one man's blood to create a new, advanced snake antivenom. Through self-immunization with various snake venoms, Tim Friede contributed to research aimed at updating century-old antivenom production techniques, typically reliant on horses.

The study revealed that antibodies from Friede's blood effectively neutralized neurotoxins from 19 snake species, including mambas and cobras. However, researchers emphasize that while this method shows promise, delivering these novel treatments to those in need remains a formidable challenge, particularly in remote areas.

As antivenom production has seen little innovation due to high costs and profitability issues, the advent of this universal elapid antivenom could signify a pivotal shift. Yet, experts caution that comprehensive improvements in health infrastructure and preventive measures are essential to combating snakebite's impact globally.

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

