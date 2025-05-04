Wall Collapse at Wedding Leaves 22 Injured in Rajouri

Tragedy struck a wedding celebration in Dhani Dhar village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district when a wall collapsed, injuring 22 people. Among the injured were 12 women and eight children, officials reported.

The disaster struck abruptly after the bride's arrival at the home of Mohammad Idrees, where the marriage function was ongoing. The collapse of the house wall left guests stunned and in distress.

All injured individuals were promptly transported to Government Medical College Hospital in Rajouri. Due to the severity of their injuries, three critically injured victims were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialized care.

(With inputs from agencies.)