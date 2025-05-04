Indian Student Wins Prestigious USA Scholarship for Solar Innovation

Indian student Japteg Singh Bamrah has won the esteemed HonorsGradU 2025 Scholarship in the United States, securing the 'Build a Better Future' award. The recognition comes with a total grant of $15,000 for his innovative Solar Mech Engine project, an official announcement revealed on Sunday.

Under the mentorship of Nasir Ul Rasheed, a senior scientist at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Bamrah excelled among thousands of global applicants, becoming one of only five recipients worldwide this year. The HonorsGradU Scholarship, driven by Honors Graduation, a non-profit for student support in sustainability and innovation, rewards $10,000 to each selected project for U.S. college tuition. The top technology receives an extra $5,000 to enhance and expand its development.

The Solar Mech Engine, a pioneering solution in sustainable energy, not only secured Bamrah the scholarship but elevated his status as the top Indian innovator in the global student community. His work, previously victorious in the CSIR Jigyasa Hackathon 2024, is recognized for its distinctive use of electromagnetic induction in energy conversion and its functionality as a reversible heat pump.

