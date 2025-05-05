Left Menu

Tragedy on the Water: Sudden Winds Capsize Tourist Boats in China

In Southwestern China, sudden strong winds capsized four tourist boats, resulting in nine fatalities and one missing person. Over 500 rescue workers were involved in the operation. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to improve safety at tourist sites. Seventy people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 08:16 IST
Tragedy on the Water: Sudden Winds Capsize Tourist Boats in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, sudden winds capsized four tourist boats in Southwestern China, claiming nine lives and leaving one individual unaccounted for, as reported by state media on Monday. Rescue efforts are in full swing for the missing person, while 74 others have been successfully retrieved from the waters in Guizhou province, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Nearly 500 rescue workers were swiftly deployed to the site of the disaster. Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed local authorities to exhaust all efforts in the aftermath of the incident. Additionally, Xi called for strengthened safety protocols to address the rising incidents at tourist destinations and public venues across the country.

Of those rescued from the incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon, 70 individuals have been transported to medical facilities for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, as reported by state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025