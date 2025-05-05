Tragedy on the Water: Sudden Winds Capsize Tourist Boats in China

In a tragic turn of events, sudden winds capsized four tourist boats in Southwestern China, claiming nine lives and leaving one individual unaccounted for, as reported by state media on Monday. Rescue efforts are in full swing for the missing person, while 74 others have been successfully retrieved from the waters in Guizhou province, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Nearly 500 rescue workers were swiftly deployed to the site of the disaster. Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed local authorities to exhaust all efforts in the aftermath of the incident. Additionally, Xi called for strengthened safety protocols to address the rising incidents at tourist destinations and public venues across the country.

Of those rescued from the incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon, 70 individuals have been transported to medical facilities for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, as reported by state media.

