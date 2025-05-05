Blaze at Peddar Road: Swift Rescue and Traffic Chaos

A fire broke out early Monday morning at a garments showroom located in a residential building on Peddar Road, South Mumbai, according to civic officials.

Though there were no injuries reported, the fire brigade successfully rescued eight people and several pets from the six-storey Shukhshanti building.

The blaze, which confined itself to wiring and electrical installations in the showroom, began at 6:38 am, causing smoke to engulf the area. Fire engines arrived swiftly, containing the fire by 8:15 am. Nearby traffic was significantly affected due to the building's location, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)