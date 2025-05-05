Blaze at Peddar Road: Swift Rescue and Traffic Chaos
A fire erupted at a garments showroom in Mumbai's Peddar Road residential building on Monday morning. Despite no injuries, eight people and pets were rescued. The fire began early, engulfing the showroom in smoke, leading to swift mobilization of fire engines and authorities, causing significant traffic disruption.
A fire broke out early Monday morning at a garments showroom located in a residential building on Peddar Road, South Mumbai, according to civic officials.
Though there were no injuries reported, the fire brigade successfully rescued eight people and several pets from the six-storey Shukhshanti building.
The blaze, which confined itself to wiring and electrical installations in the showroom, began at 6:38 am, causing smoke to engulf the area. Fire engines arrived swiftly, containing the fire by 8:15 am. Nearby traffic was significantly affected due to the building's location, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.
