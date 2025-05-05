$71M Investment to Drive Innovation, Boost Exports and High-Tech Jobs in NZ

The New Zealand Government has unveiled a major initiative to bolster the country’s advanced technology research capabilities, aiming to generate high-value jobs, fuel economic growth, and establish the country as a global leader in high-tech innovation. Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr Shane Reti, announced today that $71 million will be invested over the next seven years into a new science platform hosted by the renowned Robinson Research Institute, based at Victoria University of Wellington.

The funding marks a pivotal step in the Government’s broader strategy to transform New Zealand’s science, innovation, and technology landscape through focused investment in high-impact sectors. It also signifies the first concrete step toward the creation of a new Advanced Technology Public Research Organisation.

A Platform for Transformational Research and Economic Growth

Dr Reti emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, describing it as a “platform for life-changing innovation.” The new funding will support groundbreaking research in advanced technologies such as cryogenics, superconductors, magnetic materials, and high-performance engineering—all crucial areas for developing next-generation tools, products, and systems.

“Advanced technology research leads to life-changing innovation,” said Dr Reti. “The breakthroughs that can be achieved through areas like cryogenic and quantum science are hugely significant. From developing portable MRI machines to building smaller and faster engines, this investment will enable innovation that has the potential to improve our daily lives.”

In practical terms, the platform is expected to enhance innovation in a wide range of high-impact sectors, including health, transport, energy, and the burgeoning space industry. According to the Minister, such research will “boost economic growth” while positioning New Zealand as a hub for globally competitive hi-tech exports.

Supporting World-Class Talent and Building Workforce Capability

A key component of the initiative is nurturing and retaining top-tier scientific talent. The investment will support the recruitment and development of early career researchers, facilitate postgraduate study, and establish internship opportunities that bridge the gap between academia and industry.

“This research platform will help develop young scientists into world-class innovators and support critical staff whose expertise is vital for future growth,” Dr Reti said. “Through this initiative, we are not only investing in materials and engineering expertise but also ensuring that innovative ideas are translated into real-world products and services here in New Zealand.”

The Robinson Research Institute, known globally for its leadership in materials science and applied superconductivity, will lead the charge in transforming research into commercially viable solutions. Their track record in partnering with both local and international stakeholders makes them ideally suited to manage this initiative.

Strengthening Industry-Research Linkages and Global Collaboration

The platform is designed to strengthen linkages between research and industry, ensuring that scientific innovation contributes directly to commercial growth. Dr Reti noted that the projects developed through this initiative will help build strong local and international partnerships, as well as attract international investment into New Zealand’s research and development ecosystem.

By embedding commercialisation strategies into the research framework, the initiative aims to convert scientific discoveries into scalable technologies that can be exported globally—especially in fields that rely on highly specialized, high-performance materials.

A Vision for a Future-Ready Innovation Ecosystem

This funding is part of a broader governmental effort to reform and refocus New Zealand’s innovation system. The launch of this platform is the foundational move in establishing the Advanced Technology Public Research Organisation—an entity that will lead national efforts in high-tech R&D and align them with strategic economic goals.

Dr Reti concluded with optimism, saying, “I look forward to the contribution this platform will make to growing and diversifying our economy, supporting the development of world-class scientists and innovators, and creating high-quality jobs for people in New Zealand.”

This bold investment in advanced technology research underscores New Zealand’s commitment to long-term innovation, economic resilience, and global scientific leadership.