Europe's €500 Million Bid to Attract Scientists

The European Commission has unveiled a considerable €500 million incentive package aimed at bolstering science research across the continent. The announcement, made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seeks to attract leading scientists from the United States who may be dissatisfied with policies under then-President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of investing in science, assuring that the initiative would help transform Europe into a prime destination for researchers. The funding is slated for 2025-2027, as Europe intensifies its efforts to captivate global scientific talent.

The proposal coincides with remarks made last month by von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, inviting global scientists to Europe amid threats by the Trump administration to slash federal funding for prestigious U.S. institutions like Harvard University.

