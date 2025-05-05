Left Menu

Europe's €500 Million Bid to Attract Scientists

The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, has announced a €500 million package to attract top scientists to Europe. This move aims to lure experts unhappy with U.S. policies under Trump, specifically targeting those affected by potential federal funding cuts to American universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:12 IST
Europe's €500 Million Bid to Attract Scientists
European Commission Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

The European Commission has unveiled a considerable €500 million incentive package aimed at bolstering science research across the continent. The announcement, made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seeks to attract leading scientists from the United States who may be dissatisfied with policies under then-President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of investing in science, assuring that the initiative would help transform Europe into a prime destination for researchers. The funding is slated for 2025-2027, as Europe intensifies its efforts to captivate global scientific talent.

The proposal coincides with remarks made last month by von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, inviting global scientists to Europe amid threats by the Trump administration to slash federal funding for prestigious U.S. institutions like Harvard University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025