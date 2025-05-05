Europe's €500 Million Bid to Attract Scientists
The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, has announced a €500 million package to attract top scientists to Europe. This move aims to lure experts unhappy with U.S. policies under Trump, specifically targeting those affected by potential federal funding cuts to American universities.
- Country:
- France
The European Commission has unveiled a considerable €500 million incentive package aimed at bolstering science research across the continent. The announcement, made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seeks to attract leading scientists from the United States who may be dissatisfied with policies under then-President Donald Trump.
Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of investing in science, assuring that the initiative would help transform Europe into a prime destination for researchers. The funding is slated for 2025-2027, as Europe intensifies its efforts to captivate global scientific talent.
The proposal coincides with remarks made last month by von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, inviting global scientists to Europe amid threats by the Trump administration to slash federal funding for prestigious U.S. institutions like Harvard University.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Battles Federal Funding Freeze Over Ideological Demands
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze
Legal Battle Over Harvard's Federal Funding
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze
Funds on Freeze: The Trump Administration's Federal Funding Controversy