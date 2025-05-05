Demolition at Taimoor Nagar: A Clash of Development and Displacement

Demolition activities commenced on Monday at Taimoor Nagar in southeast Delhi, targeting illegally constructed buildings obstructing the renovation of a crucial drainage system.

This decisive action stems from an earlier directive by the Delhi High Court on April 28, instructing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to proceed with demolitions starting May 5. This is to ensure unimpeded progress on the drain's renovation.

Kunal Kumar, a local resident, noted that over 100 homes faced demolition after receiving eviction notices from authorities on April 26. Long-term residents expressed distress over the absence of alternative housing options.

Despite strong objections, the court highlighted the necessity of the demolition to facilitate important desilting and clearing work of the drainage system, which frequently backups during rainstorms, leading to extensive flooding.

The court, headed by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora, questioned how such structures were allowed without detection and called for a thorough investigation into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)