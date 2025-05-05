Left Menu

Demolition at Taimoor Nagar: A Clash of Development and Displacement

Authorities began demolition of illegal structures at Taimoor Nagar in Delhi to renovate a drain, following a court order. Residents face displacement without alternative housing, having lived there for decades. Concerns about severe waterlogging and the legality of the constructions have been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:23 IST
Demolition at Taimoor Nagar: A Clash of Development and Displacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Demolition activities commenced on Monday at Taimoor Nagar in southeast Delhi, targeting illegally constructed buildings obstructing the renovation of a crucial drainage system.

This decisive action stems from an earlier directive by the Delhi High Court on April 28, instructing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to proceed with demolitions starting May 5. This is to ensure unimpeded progress on the drain's renovation.

Kunal Kumar, a local resident, noted that over 100 homes faced demolition after receiving eviction notices from authorities on April 26. Long-term residents expressed distress over the absence of alternative housing options.

Despite strong objections, the court highlighted the necessity of the demolition to facilitate important desilting and clearing work of the drainage system, which frequently backups during rainstorms, leading to extensive flooding.

The court, headed by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora, questioned how such structures were allowed without detection and called for a thorough investigation into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025