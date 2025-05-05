Left Menu

Leopard's Unexpected Visit Sparks Panic in Saharanpur

A leopard was spotted at the Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, creating panic among staff and residents. The big cat attacked an employee but was later captured on video as it fled. Authorities have launched a large-scale operation to capture the leopard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Leopard sighting inside the Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered a significant rescue operation by forest and police teams. The incident initiated concerns among depot staff and nearby residents.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Shubham Singh, evidence such as pugmarks confirmed the animal's presence. The large cat attacked an employee named Mohsin, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries, before retreating when fellow workers intervened.

Authorities from the Janakpuri police station and the Forest Department have set up multiple traps to capture the leopard. In light of the incident, officials have released an advisory asking depot employees and their families to remain cautious and report any sightings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

