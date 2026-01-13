Panic in Paschim Vihar: Unidentified Assailants Target Gym

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a gym in the Paschim Vihar area of outer Delhi, causing panic among local residents, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred late night Monday. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the shooting via a social media post, suggesting the attack was a response to a call to the gym owner that went unanswered.

Authorities are investigating the authenticity of this claim. Police officials and forensic teams are on the case, having recovered a live cartridge from the scene. CCTV footage from the area is under review to identify the attackers and their escape path.

(With inputs from agencies.)