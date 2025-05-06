Left Menu

Ensuring Eco-Friendly Tyre Pyrolysis: CPCB's Strict Orders

The Central Pollution Control Board has mandated state pollution boards to strictly enforce new guidelines for tyre pyrolysis units, favoring the 'Advanced Batch Automated Process.' This aims to mitigate environmental risks by ensuring controlled operation and mitigating toxic emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:08 IST
Ensuring Eco-Friendly Tyre Pyrolysis: CPCB's Strict Orders
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has put state pollution boards on high alert, requiring them to rigorously enforce updated protocols for tyre pyrolysis units.

This process, which heats used tyres in an oxygen-free environment, transforms them into valuable resources like tyre pyrolysis oil and char but isn't exempt from environmental concerns.

January saw the CPCB stipulate only units using the Advanced Batch Automated Process could function, due to its controlled handling measures that minimize toxic emissions and fire hazards, yet some regions lag in compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

