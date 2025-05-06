Nuclear Desalination Emerges as a Clean Water Solution for Arab Countries

Freshwater scarcity is a defining challenge of the 21st century, particularly for the Arab region where arid landscapes, soaring populations, and industrial expansion place immense pressure on limited water resources. Traditionally, countries in this region have depended on fossil fuel-powered desalination plants to convert seawater into drinkable water. However, as climate change accelerates and energy consumption patterns evolve, a cleaner and more sustainable alternative is gaining ground: nuclear-powered desalination.

Nuclear desalination, which utilizes the heat and electricity produced by nuclear reactors to desalinate seawater, offers a lower-carbon, long-term solution to water shortages. Several Arab countries — including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait — are actively exploring the potential of this technology with strong backing from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

IAEA's Role in Advancing Nuclear Desalination

For nearly three decades, the IAEA has partnered with Arab countries to assess and promote nuclear desalination. This collaboration spans a variety of initiatives: from conducting feasibility studies and capacity-building programs to deploying analytical tools like the Desalination Economic Evaluation Program (DEEP), which helps countries compare the costs and efficiencies of different desalination technologies.

In April 2025, the IAEA convened a technical meeting on nuclear cogeneration applications — where heat and electricity from reactors are used for both power generation and industrial processes like desalination. Experts from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and other nations gathered to share insights, best practices, and challenges, reflecting growing regional interest in non-electric uses of nuclear energy.

According to Francesco Ganda, IAEA Technical Lead for Nuclear Non-Electric Applications, “The non-electric applications powered by nuclear energy, such as desalination, present sustainable solutions for a number of water-intensive endeavors — from the consumption needs of millions of households and the industrial applications of fresh water to agriculture and livestock rearing.”

Country Snapshots: Arab Nations Advancing Nuclear Desalination

Jordan: Leading with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Jordan, where 75% of the territory is desert, is at the forefront of nuclear desalination. With water demand outpacing supply, the country is exploring the use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) — compact and scalable nuclear power sources — to power desalination plants. An IAEA team reviewed Jordan’s studies in 2023 on using SMRs to desalinate water from the Red Sea for use in Amman.

“Desalination is considered the primary source of fresh water in Jordan to fulfill the expected demand and reduce the supply-demand deficit,” said Khalid Khasawneh, Commissioner for Nuclear Power Reactors at the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC). He emphasized that nuclear-powered desalination offers more stable and competitive water prices compared to reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia: A Long History of Innovation in Desalination

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest producer of desalinated water, and its efforts to diversify its energy mix date back to the 1970s. The Kingdom’s national strategy now includes atomic energy as part of its sustainable energy mix to generate electricity, thermal energy, and potable water. The initiative is led by the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE).

“The Kingdom is planning a sustainable energy mix that includes atomic energy to meet the energy needs of the Kingdom to produce electricity, desalinated water and thermal energy,” stated KACARE, underscoring the country’s goal to reduce its dependency on hydrocarbons and align with its Vision 2030 and net-zero commitments.

Egypt: Integrating Nuclear into National Water Policy

In Egypt, nuclear desalination is becoming an integral part of the country’s national water strategy. With the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant under construction along the Mediterranean coast, Egyptian authorities are considering how nuclear energy can support water production for domestic and industrial use.

The Egyptian State Information Service notes that “nuclear energy contributes to enhancing energy security and achieving environmental balance and water security,” and that “nuclear facilities can supply the energy required for desalination plants to produce potable water,” especially in coastal zones.

Kuwait: Sustainable Innovation through Nuclear Research

Kuwait, heavily reliant on desalinated seawater, is turning toward nuclear technology to support sustainable freshwater production. Faced with climate change, marine pollution, and rising water demand, Kuwait’s scientific community — particularly through the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) — is leading research efforts on both desalination and ocean acidification.

“Kuwait is facing the effect of climate change, ocean acidification, pollution from the oil and shipping industry, power and desalination activities,” explained Nader Al-Awadi, Executive Commissioner for International Cooperation at KISR. Kuwait has also established a large-scale research facility to study how changing ocean conditions affect desalination and marine ecosystems.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While promising, nuclear desalination is not without challenges. It requires substantial initial investments, rigorous safety regulations, skilled human resources, and broad stakeholder engagement. The IAEA is working closely with governments to ensure the safe and effective deployment of nuclear cogeneration projects.

In addition to national efforts, regional cooperation is proving essential. Shared knowledge, joint ventures, and coordinated infrastructure development can accelerate progress. The IAEA is also developing a new guide, Specific Infrastructure Considerations for Nuclear Cogeneration Applications, based on recent expert meetings. This document is expected to help countries plan and implement nuclear desalination and other cogeneration projects more effectively.

Khalid Khasawneh of Jordan’s JAEC captured the sentiment of many regional leaders when he said, “The IAEA support for Jordan's nuclear program, particularly the SMR project, is highly valued and plays a pivotal role in enhancing our capabilities and advancing our endeavors.”

The Road Ahead: Water Security Through Clean Innovation

As freshwater shortages intensify globally, nuclear desalination offers a long-term, environmentally friendly path forward — particularly for water-stressed regions like the Arab world. With strong international support and advancing technologies such as SMRs, countries in the region are positioning themselves to not only secure water for their populations but also contribute to global sustainability goals.