Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Bihar

In Bihar, six individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes over a single day. The fatalities occurred across four districts: Patna, Gaya, Arwal, and Gopalganj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation for the victims' families while urging citizens to heed safety advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:44 IST
Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, six individuals in Bihar were killed by lightning strikes within a 24-hour period, as reported by a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

Fatalities were recorded across Patna, Gaya, Arwal, and Gopalganj districts, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The state has been grappling with a series of such incidents, with over 90 deaths reported last month.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim. He urged the public to follow the advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025