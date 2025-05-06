Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Bihar
In Bihar, six individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes over a single day. The fatalities occurred across four districts: Patna, Gaya, Arwal, and Gopalganj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation for the victims' families while urging citizens to heed safety advisories.
In a tragic turn of events, six individuals in Bihar were killed by lightning strikes within a 24-hour period, as reported by a statement issued on Tuesday evening.
Fatalities were recorded across Patna, Gaya, Arwal, and Gopalganj districts, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The state has been grappling with a series of such incidents, with over 90 deaths reported last month.
Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim. He urged the public to follow the advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions.
