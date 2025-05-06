Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Bihar

In a tragic turn of events, six individuals in Bihar were killed by lightning strikes within a 24-hour period, as reported by a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

Fatalities were recorded across Patna, Gaya, Arwal, and Gopalganj districts, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The state has been grappling with a series of such incidents, with over 90 deaths reported last month.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim. He urged the public to follow the advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)