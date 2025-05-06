Left Menu

Delhi Rolls Out Ambitious Anti-Pollution Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to deploy 1,000 water sprinklers and install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings to combat pollution. In a meeting with civic agencies, strategies to address vehicular emissions, dust, and industrial waste were discussed, along with real-time air quality monitoring and restricted entry for old vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to make Delhi pollution-free by deploying 1,000 water sprinklers and mounting anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings. This initiative aims to cover every corner of the city.

CM Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reviewed comprehensive strategies with civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department, to combat pollution sources, such as vehicular emissions and industrial waste. Real-time monitoring of air quality will also play a vital role.

Emphasizing the need for preventive measures, Sirsa highlighted steps to restrict end-of-life vehicles from entering the city and emphasized strict deadlines for clearing garbage dumps. The Pollution Action Plan 2025 will launch soon, with 13 hotspots earmarked for mist machine installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

