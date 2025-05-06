IAEA and Morocco's CNESTEN Expand Partnership to Advance Nuclear Techniques

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has formally renewed its collaborative agreement with Morocco’s National Centre for Nuclear Energy, Science, and Technology (CNESTEN), deepening their shared commitment to promoting the peaceful application of nuclear technologies in water resource management, environmental conservation, and industrial innovation. The partnership, which has flourished since CNESTEN’s designation as an IAEA Collaborating Centre in 2015, was reconfirmed during the 68th IAEA General Conference held in September 2024. The agreement is set to run through 2029.

A Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Development

The renewed agreement underscores the strategic significance of CNESTEN as a regional hub for nuclear expertise. Over the past decade, CNESTEN has emerged as a powerhouse in nuclear science applications, particularly through the development of advanced laboratories for isotope analysis, radiometric studies, and non-destructive testing. These capabilities have positioned the institution as a central player in the sustainable management of water resources, environmental protection efforts, and safer industrial practices across Morocco and the wider African region.

Key Achievements and Regional Impact

Since the onset of its collaboration with the IAEA, CNESTEN has recorded major accomplishments:

Water Resources Studies: The centre has completed eight major national studies utilizing nuclear techniques to assess and manage water resources.

Data Modernization: It has updated isotope and chemical databases covering over 20 water basins across Morocco, facilitating better hydrological planning and groundwater management.

Research Contributions: CNESTEN has participated in three coordinated research projects under the IAEA’s framework, focusing on the application of nuclear technologies in agriculture and water sciences.

Capacity Building: More than 90 training workshops and technical sessions have been organized, serving African member states in isotope hydrology, non-destructive testing, and industrial applications.

Scientific Output: The centre has published more than 25 peer-reviewed papers, substantially contributing to the international scientific discourse in nuclear applications.

New Work Plans to Advance Isotope Hydrology and Industrial Applications

The renewed agreement includes two major work plans, each targeting critical areas of regional and international need.

Work Plan 1: Isotope Hydrology and Water Resource Management The first work plan aims to mainstream the use of isotope hydrology tools at national and regional scales. It focuses on:

Establishing collaboration frameworks with regional and national institutions.

Supporting the Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation (GNIP) and the Global Water Analysis Laboratory (GloWAL), with a particular focus on African hydrological systems.

Delivering comprehensive training programs in French, covering both basic and advanced isotope and geochemical analysis techniques.

Offering laboratory services in hydrochemistry and environmental isotope analysis, contributing to IAEA technical cooperation projects in Africa and the Middle East.

Work Plan 2: Enhancing Industrial Applications of Nuclear Science The second pillar of the agreement is geared towards mobilizing peaceful nuclear technology in industrial environments. It aims to:

Strengthen the application of radioisotope-based techniques such as non-destructive testing and radiotracer technologies.

Promote the use of sealed-source technologies for monitoring and enhancing industrial processes.

Improve safety standards and environmental sustainability within industries using radiation-based diagnostics.

Regional Leadership and Global Standards

CNESTEN operates under the Moroccan Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and is a cornerstone of the country’s nuclear strategy. It is recognized by the African Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training related to Nuclear Science and Technology (AFRA) as a Regional Centre of Excellence, notably in isotopic hydrology and non-destructive testing.

Additionally, CNESTEN has secured ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for six analytical laboratories, including facilities dedicated to stable isotope and tritium analysis, ensuring high-quality and internationally benchmarked laboratory services. Furthermore, it has earned approval as a training and certification centre for non-destructive testing by the Moroccan Confederation of Non-Destructive Testing, reinforcing its role in enhancing industrial safety standards.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Regional Cooperation

This renewed collaboration reinforces Morocco’s status as a trailblazer in deploying nuclear technology for socio-economic development across Africa. By investing in scientific capacity, international research networks, and robust training programs, the IAEA-CNESTEN partnership serves as a model for other nations seeking to harness nuclear technologies for peaceful and productive purposes.

As global attention increasingly shifts toward sustainable development, water security, and climate resilience, this partnership will continue to play a crucial role. It promises not only to improve scientific knowledge and technical capabilities in Morocco and its neighboring countries but also to contribute meaningfully to the IAEA’s global mission of fostering safe, secure, and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology.