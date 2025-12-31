Reimagining Population Policy: Pakistan's Path to Sustainable Development

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has issued a warning that as Pakistan advances towards becoming the world's fifth most populous nation by 2026, there is an urgent need to address the growing pressures from rapid population growth, high fertility rates, entrenched gender inequality, and increased vulnerability to climate change, according to Dawn.

Pakistan's population, now exceeding 225 million, demands a rethinking of how population trends are understood and managed. The UNFPA emphasized that population should be viewed as a catalyst for sustainable development rather than a burden. The agency urged a transformative approach in integrating population considerations into national planning and financing, particularly within the National Finance Commission (NFC) framework.

Instead of focusing merely on population size, the UNFPA advocates for rewarding provinces for progress in gender equality, climate resilience, and the quality of health and education services. The agency also called for implementing recommendations from the Council of Common Interests, ensuring accountability, defined timelines, and consistent domestic financing, supported by strong population data.

Despite some progress, significant challenges remain. High maternal mortality, unmet family planning needs, early marriages, gender-based violence, and unequal access to reproductive health services in remote areas still demand urgent attention, according to the agency. These issues contribute to stalled fertility declines and uneven development across Pakistan.