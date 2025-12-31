Left Menu

Reimagining Population Policy: Pakistan's Path to Sustainable Development

As Pakistan is expected to become the world's fifth most populous country by 2026, the UNFPA emphasizes the importance of redefining population dynamics. With a focus on gender equality, climate resilience, and improved health services, this approach seeks to align development goals with human wellbeing in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:48 IST
Reimagining Population Policy: Pakistan's Path to Sustainable Development
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has issued a warning that as Pakistan advances towards becoming the world's fifth most populous nation by 2026, there is an urgent need to address the growing pressures from rapid population growth, high fertility rates, entrenched gender inequality, and increased vulnerability to climate change, according to Dawn.

Pakistan's population, now exceeding 225 million, demands a rethinking of how population trends are understood and managed. The UNFPA emphasized that population should be viewed as a catalyst for sustainable development rather than a burden. The agency urged a transformative approach in integrating population considerations into national planning and financing, particularly within the National Finance Commission (NFC) framework.

Instead of focusing merely on population size, the UNFPA advocates for rewarding provinces for progress in gender equality, climate resilience, and the quality of health and education services. The agency also called for implementing recommendations from the Council of Common Interests, ensuring accountability, defined timelines, and consistent domestic financing, supported by strong population data.

Despite some progress, significant challenges remain. High maternal mortality, unmet family planning needs, early marriages, gender-based violence, and unequal access to reproductive health services in remote areas still demand urgent attention, according to the agency. These issues contribute to stalled fertility declines and uneven development across Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
2
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
3
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
4
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025