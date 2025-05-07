Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Warns of Threats in Honduras
The U.S. Embassy in Honduras issued a warning to American citizens regarding potential mass shootings in Tegucigalpa. The embassy's advisory highlighted concerns about three specific locations: a school, a civic center, and an unnamed mall, urging citizens to avoid these areas on the specified dates.
The U.S. Embassy in Honduras has issued a security alert, advising American citizens to steer clear of several locations in Tegucigalpa due to threats of mass shootings. The warning is based on information received by the embassy regarding potential attacks.
According to the embassy's brief statement, the targeted sites include a school, a civic center, and an unnamed shopping mall in the capital city. These locations have been identified as potential risk zones for violent activity.
As a precautionary measure, U.S. citizens in Honduras are urged to exercise vigilance and avoid these areas, particularly on Tuesday and May 16, when the threats are believed to be most imminent.
(With inputs from agencies.)