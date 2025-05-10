Left Menu

Soviet-Era Spacecraft Kosmos 482 Makes Uncontrolled Reentry

Kosmos 482, a Soviet-era spacecraft, reentered Earth's atmosphere uncontrollably, decades after a failed 1972 launch to Venus. While most of it fell back within ten years, the spherical lander survived, creating uncertainty about its reentry. The US and European space agencies tracked the event closely.

Updated: 10-05-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic conclusion to a space mission that launched over half a century ago, the Soviet-era spacecraft Kosmos 482 has made an uncontrolled plunge back to Earth. The European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking and the European Space Agency confirmed the reentry, ending decades of orbit around Earth.

Launched in 1972 with the goal of reaching Venus, Kosmos 482 was stranded in Earth's orbit due to a rocket malfunction. The spacecraft's main body fell to Earth within a decade of its launch, but the lander, encased in titanium, remained aloft until this most recent descent.

While scientists and military experts closely followed its trajectory, uncertainties such as solar activity and the spacecraft's degraded state over time made it difficult to predict when or where it might land. As of Saturday, precise details about the landing remained unknown, but the U.S. Space Command continues to analyze data.

