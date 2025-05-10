Left Menu

Tennessee Tremor Shakes the Southeast

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Greenback, Tennessee, and was felt in Atlanta and western North Carolina. The Eastern Tennessee seismic zone is known for its activity, with similar tremors occurring in December 2018. Residents, including Gabriela Reilly in Georgia, reported their homes shaking.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rattled Tennessee on Saturday morning, with tremors reaching as far as Atlanta and western North Carolina, as confirmed by the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck shortly after 9 am EDT. Its epicenter was located approximately 12 miles from Greenback, Tennessee, nearly 30 miles south of Knoxville.

Residents, including meteorologists in Georgia and North Carolina, reported feeling the tremor. Gabriela Reilly in Braselton, Georgia, noted unusual movement in her home, mistaking it for low-flying aircraft before realizing it was an earthquake. The region, particularly the Eastern Tennessee seismic zone, is prone to such activity.

